Researchers at the University of Sydney tested nasal drops in mice containing mRNA with instructions for producing brain-derived neurotrophic factor BDNF. In old animals, the drug improved memory and learning test results to a level comparable to that of young mice, ScienceAlert reports.

mRNA for protein production

BDNF is a protein that supports the survival and normal functioning of neurons. The study authors note that it affects learning and memory processes, synapse density, and the formation of new neurons. Lower BDNF levels are associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

The team placed the mRNA in lipid nanoparticles and administered it to mice as nasal drops. This method could potentially deliver therapeutic substances to the brain while bypassing the blood-brain barrier, which makes it difficult for many drugs to pass from the blood into brain tissue.

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Results in two models

In 18-month-old mice that received the drops, the brain contained 2.4 times more cells expressing doublecortin, a protein associated with the formation of new neurons, than in control animals.

The method was separately tested in a mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease. The treatment was also accompanied by better memory and cognitive function scores and an increased number of cells with doublecortin in the hippocampus. At the same time, the experiment did not show that it reduced the level of amyloid plaques in the brain.

Laboratory tests showed that BDNF protein expression triggered by the mRNA could be detected in cells for up to four days after a single dose. The scientists emphasize that the method has only been demonstrated in mice: additional animal safety studies are needed before clinical trials in humans. The results were published in the journal Advanced Science.

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