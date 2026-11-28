In Christchurch, New Zealand, the New Zealand team scored 330 runs for eight wickets in their first innings by lunch on the second day of the second Test against India. Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell remained at the crease on 80 not out, alongside Matt Henry on five runs. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia.

Three wickets in the morning session

India took three wickets in the morning session at Hagley Oval. New Zealand began the day on 246/5 after losing the toss and being sent in to bat first.

Fast bowler Anshul Kamboj took the first wicket of the second day, dismissing Glenn Phillips for 36 runs. Akash Deep caught Nathan Smith off his own bowling to dismiss him for 26, and later took the wicket of Kyle Jamieson, who scored 19 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal caught Jamieson's shot while jumping at the boundary.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Significance of the match for the tournament

Before lunch, Devdutt Padikkal dropped the ball at gully after it rebounded off Henry's glove, denying Akash Deep a fifth wicket. The first Test of the series in Wellington ended in a draw.

The result of the match in Christchurch is important for both teams' chances of reaching the World Test Championship final. India need a victory to keep their final hopes alive, while New Zealand are seeking to keep pace with the leaders, South Africa and Australia.

Read us on