New Zealand's national rugby team defeated Scotland 43:21 in a Nations Championship match held on November 7 at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland. The victory allowed the New Zealanders to maintain their unbeaten record in head-to-head meetings with the Scots.

Ten tries in the match

The teams scored ten tries in total. The course of the match was affected by errors and yellow cards, while Scotland's national team, according to the source's assessment, appeared insufficiently cohesive. The New Zealand team had a particularly strong second half and finished the match confidently.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Ashman's hat-trick

For New Zealand, Boden Barrett scored two tries, bringing his tally in test matches to 50. Wallace Sititi, Ethan de Groot, Peter Lakai, Josh Morby and Asafo Aumua each scored one more try. Damian McKenzie converted four tries.

All three of Scotland's tries in the first half were scored by hooker Ewen Ashman, who completed a hat-trick. Finn Russell converted each of them. As Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters, the match took place as part of the Nations Championship.

Read us on