In Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, the home team crushed India by 244 runs in the fourth match of the one-day series. Chasing a target of 334 runs, the Indian team were bowled out for 89.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, New Zealand bowler Matt Henry took the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer in the first over, leaving India at 0 for 3. Henry took six wickets in total, while the score of 89 was India’s sixth-lowest team total in ODIs.

Will Young’s century

New Zealand opening batter Will Young scored 125 runs from 108 balls. It was his best ODI score and his fifth century in the format. Young scored 9 and 6 runs in the first two matches of the series.

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In the second over of New Zealand’s innings, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan failed to catch the ball following two consecutive shots by Young. Young was also supported by Tim Seifert, who scored 58 runs, and Finn Allen with 41. For India, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar and Auqib Nabi took two wickets each.

Situation in the series

After four matches, India lead the five-game series 2:1. The third match was abandoned due to rain. New Zealand can no longer win the series, but can avoid losing it by winning the final game at the same venue.

India played without captain Shubman Gill and batter K. L. Rahul. Both will also miss the final ODI as they prepare for a two-match Test series against New Zealand, which is due to begin on Wednesday.

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