New Zealand's women's rugby league team defeated Fetu Samoa 32:0 in the World Cup semi-final, securing a place in the tournament's seventh consecutive final. ABC News reported the result.

Waaka's three tries

Stacey Waaka scored three tries for the New Zealand team. Her scoring performance helped the Kiwi Ferns win the semi-final without conceding any points.

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Before the current edition, New Zealand had played in the deciding match of each of the previous six Women's Rugby League World Cups. The team has now extended this run by reaching its seventh consecutive final.

Opponent in the final

New Zealand will play Australia or Fiji in the final. These teams are due to play the second semi-final in Sydney on Sunday.

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