In Moscow, Russian Federation — an aggressor state — the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta is winding down operations and preparing to leave its office in the city centre following its final editorial meeting. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia.

Reasons for the closure

At the end of October, the outlet said it was forced to close after being added to the register of “foreign agents”. Banks also stopped processing reader donations, on which the editorial team’s financial survival depended.

Novaya Gazeta said there had been a campaign of state pressure that made further journalistic work impossible. Searches were conducted at the editorial offices and at the home of its editor, while one senior journalist is under house arrest and awaiting trial.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statements by the editorial team and the Kremlin

Former editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov said in London last month that the most frightening thing for newsroom leaders is the inability to protect journalists. Muratov, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021, dedicated the award to six slain colleagues, including investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for the Kremlin of the aggressor state, called the outlet’s closure part of a “standard rotation process,” in which some media outlets cease operations and new ones emerge in their place. At the same time, Novaya Gazeta described packing up and leaving the editorial office premises in an article on its website. Journalist Irina Vorobyova said that the spirit of the outlet would continue to exist in everyone who had been part of it.

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