In Scotland, United Kingdom, more than 76,000 discharges from sewer overflows that had previously not been included in the statistics were recorded after new monitoring equipment was installed. This is according to a BBC News analysis.

In 2024, Scottish Water installed 1,009 sensors, increasing the number of overflows equipped with monitors from 273 to 1,275. The share of the network covered by monitoring rose from 6% to 30%.

In total, more than 100,000 discharges were recorded last year, with a combined duration of almost 277,000 hours — an average of about 274 incidents per day. It is difficult to compare these figures with the previous year because monitoring then covered a smaller part of the network and 24,000 discharges were recorded.

Figures for the River Clyde

The River Clyde in Glasgow received nearly 6,150 discharges, or about 17 per day. Including the Clyde estuary, the Firth of Clyde and other tributaries connected to the river's water system, the figure reached nearly 14,200 incidents — an average of 39 each day.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The longest combined duration of discharges was in the Clyde estuary, at more than 25,000 hours. For the River Clyde itself, it exceeded 15,000 hours. The highest number of individual incidents — nearly 3,500 — was recorded at Barcloy Mill Burn in the Dumfries and Galloway region, where monitoring was introduced recently.

Scottish Water's position

Sewer overflows automatically divert excess water into natural bodies of water during heavy rainfall to prevent system overloads and flooding of homes, businesses and streets. At the same time, such facilities have permits to discharge untreated or partially treated wastewater.

Scottish Water's director of wastewater services, Simon Parsons, said that the vast majority of discharges do not harm the environment because they mostly involve rainwater. According to the company, 99% of discharges consisted of rainwater and surface water, road runoff, household “grey” water without human waste, groundwater and industrial effluent.

Scottish Water said monitoring now covers about 50% of the network and that it plans to achieve full coverage within the next five to six years. Comparing Scottish data with figures from other parts of the United Kingdom is difficult because of different accounting approaches: in England, monitoring covers 100% of the network.

Read us on