The new film in the franchise, “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” earned $21 million from Thursday previews as well as early screenings on Wednesday. Variety reports. This is the sixth film in the Lionsgate series.

Opening weekend forecasts

Variety writes that the film could earn more than $100 million during its first weekend. At the same time, the studio forecasts a more cautious opening of $85 million. Some estimates project a $125 million debut, linking the potential result to the franchise’s popularity and the return of characters familiar to viewers.

If its opening gross exceeds $100 million, the film will become the fifth release of the year to pass that mark. The films that have already done so include “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” with $360 million, “Toy Story 5” with $159 million, “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” with $131 million, and “The Odyssey” with $123 million.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Comparison with previous installments

The previous prequel in the series, “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,” was released in 2023. It earned $5.75 million in previews, opened with $44 million, and finished its theatrical run with $363 million in worldwide box office revenue on a $100 million budget.

The budget of “Sunrise on the Reaping” is $150 million. The first “The Hunger Games” opened with $152 million in 2012, while the series’ highest debut was achieved by the 2013 film “Catching Fire” at $158 million. Its worldwide box office revenue totaled $865 million.

Plot and cast

The film tells the story of a young Haymitch Abernathy, previously played by Woody Harrelson and portrayed by Joseph Zada in the new installment. The character becomes a tribute in the 50th Hunger Games, where the number of children who must fight to the death is doubled. The film also stars McKenna Grace, Ralph Fiennes, Kieran Culkin, Glenn Close, Elle Fanning, and Jesse Plemons.

Read us on