In Gqeberha, South Africa, reinforced covers on the service panels of streetlights on the William Moffatt Expressway bridge are currently helping to curb electrical cable theft. As Daily Maverick reports, municipal technicians had been replacing stolen cables for months, but the thefts continued despite nighttime patrols by private security.

Ward 6 councillor Gert Engelbrecht said that previous measures — concreting areas near the poles, welding covers shut and installing metal strips — had not produced lasting results. The new thick covers were manufactured by Steel Tube Bargain Centre and installed by Yonke Installation. According to Engelbrecht, they were paid for by DA mayoral candidate Retief Odendaal.

The streetlights targeted by thieves are located from Cape Road to the area beyond the William Moffatt shopping centre. Engelbrecht said that since the new structures were installed and welded in place, this has been the longest period without new thefts on the bridge. According to him, stolen cables can fetch between 350 and 500 rand when sold as scrap metal.

River pollution

Cable theft is only one of the problems affecting the Baakens Valley — a green area with fynbos, river habitats and open spaces that runs through Gqeberha. Gary Cokemoor, chairperson of the Eastern Cape branch of the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa, said that outdated equipment and inadequate maintenance at three pumping stations contribute to pollution of the Baakens River. According to him, sewage overflows enter the river and later reach the harbour.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In a report released in July, the South African Human Rights Commission identified the Baakens as one of the Nelson Mandela Bay water systems that raise concerns because of sewage pollution. The commission called for an investigation into the sources of pollution, remedial measures and water-quality monitoring at the Baakens and Chatty sites for 12 months.

Invasive plants and safety

Mervyn Brouard, who works with Wessa on environmental projects involving schools and organisations in Gqeberha, warned that persistent pollution threatens aquatic species. He said endangered redfin minnows, as well as otters, could be affected. Among the problematic invasive plants, he named Port Jackson, long-leaved acacia, Brazilian pepper, lantana, inkberry and Australian myrtle. Such plants increase the amount of combustible material and may heighten the risk of uncontrolled fires during the hot, dry season.

Engelbrecht also drew attention to the lack of security: at times, a single municipal ranger has to patrol the entire valley. The municipality did not respond to the publication's questions, sent on October 22, about clearing invasive plants from the area, visitor safety and responses to sewage leaks.

Read us on