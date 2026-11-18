Researchers at the University of Oslo have found that members of later generations have better memory in older age and lose cognitive abilities more slowly than people born earlier. News-Medical reports on the results of an analysis of data from approximately 219,000 people who were followed for nearly 30 years.

What the analysis showed

The study leader, University of Oslo psychology professor Anders Fjell, noted that newer generations had previously been known to perform better in cognitive tests. The new conclusion, he said, is that the process of cognitive aging for them is likely shifting to a later time.

According to Fjell, differences between generations may explain the decline in dementia risk reported in Europe and the United States, which was estimated at about 13% per decade. Slower memory decline means that a person reaches the level of impairment at which dementia may develop later.

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Possible factors and caveats

The authors did not identify one specific cause of this trend. Among the possible factors, Fjell named broader access to education, improved nutrition, living conditions in childhood and adolescence, as well as medical care. Cardiovascular and metabolic health may also affect the rate of cognitive decline in adulthood.

The scientists stressed that the work compares generations rather than assessing the individual actions of specific people. An important advantage of the study was repeated testing of the same participants over a long period of time: this made it possible to separate differences between generations from changes directly related to aging.

Fjell also warned that the positive trend is not guaranteed for today's young people. In his view, trends in physical activity, excess weight, and inequality will not necessarily contribute to further improvements in cognitive health.

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