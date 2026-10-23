In the Australian state of Victoria, new planning rules have limited residents’ ability to object to and appeal housing projects if the development meets standards set by the government. In Melbourne’s Armadale suburb, a developer submitted a proposal to the council to demolish five single-storey residential units on Mercer Road and build a six-storey building with 29 apartments and two levels of underground parking in their place.

As ABC News reports, the planned building will be located about 900 metres from a railway station. The rules, which came into force in April, provide for a “deemed to comply” process: a project may be approved without the usual consideration of objections or appeals if it meets government criteria.

Plan to increase development density

Victoria’s Labor government included Armadale, which is part of the City of Stonnington, in its list of 60 activity centres. Such areas near major rail and tram routes are being opened up for more intensive residential development, including buildings up to 20 storeys or more in certain locations.

State authorities say Victoria will need an estimated 2.24 million additional homes by 2051, with at least 70% to be located in already established areas. Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny said the previous system did not deliver enough housing in places where people want to live.

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Dispute ahead of elections

Stonnington Mayor Melina Sehr said local councils’ involvement in such decisions had become minimal, while residents have no right to object or appeal if a project complies with state rules. Kilkenny, however, rejected claims that councils had lost influence.

Development has become part of the political contest ahead of state elections. The Coalition promised to abolish the activity centres policy if it wins, restore residents’ right to appeal and give councils a broader role in planning. Opposition Leader Jess Wilson said her political force wants to concentrate high-rise development in central and inner Melbourne.

Box Hill in eastern Melbourne, where numerous residential towers have already been built, is cited as an example of dense development. Residents note the convenience of being close to transport and shops, but also speak of congestion and pressure on green spaces. A 2025 government report stated that several major roads in the suburb were approaching their capacity limits.

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