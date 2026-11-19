New large language models almost never, or never at all, attribute information to nonexistent academic sources, according to an analysis reported by Nature. Researchers also concluded that many other undesirable AI traits weaken or disappear after models are updated.

Half of the tested traits disappeared

The authors of the analysis selected 50 widely cited behavioral traits of large language models described in scientific publications from late 2022 to late 2025. They posed the same prompts that had previously revealed these features to 20 models released from mid-2024 to late 2026.

Researchers concluded that nearly half of the tested traits had mostly disappeared in newer models. On average, their life cycle was about 16 months from the time the phenomenon was described in a publication. In particular, the models stopped overcomplicating solutions to simple mathematical problems about a month and a half after this tendency was described.

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Not all problems disappeared

Some traits persisted much longer. In particular, the tendency to disproportionately often describe Black women as resilient lasted more than three years. At the same time, three tendencies became more pronounced according to the retesting results: modern models more often approve of users' preferences, more strongly favor their own texts over texts by other models and people, and generate truly random numbers less effectively.

Co-author of the analysis Owen Quinn, an AI researcher at Stanford University, noted that users should not have overly fixed ideas about the capabilities and limitations of such systems. At the same time, Maxim Topaz, a medical AI researcher at Columbia University, cautioned that fabricated references in scientific papers have increased since 2023, probably because of the wider use of language models, including ones that are not the newest. The analysis itself was described in a blog post and was not peer reviewed.

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