In Sydney, Australia, the newly built Western Sydney International Airport (WSI) is set to begin passenger flights. The first flight will be to the Gold Coast and will take about one hour and 20 minutes. The launch of passenger services will mark a new stage in the creation of the city’s second major airport, which had been debated for about 80 years.

As ABC News reports, the issue of a site for Sydney’s second airport was raised as early as 1946. Federal and state authorities considered nearly 20 options, including Towra Point, Richmond, Somersby, Duffys Forest, Galston and Holsworthy. In 1986, Bob Hawke’s government selected Badgerys Creek in Western Sydney for the project.

Construction after decades of controversy

The project repeatedly prompted protests by local residents over concerns about aircraft noise and environmental impacts. Tony Abbott’s Coalition government in 2014 finally designated Badgerys Creek as the site for Sydney’s future second airport. Another four years were needed to approve funding and permits, and construction began in 2018.

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Over eight years, a passenger terminal, cargo area and a 3.7-kilometre runway were built on land that had previously been pasture. A total of 10,000 workers were involved in building the $5.6 billion airport. According to design specifications, WSI will be able to serve 10 million passengers annually and transport 1.8 million tonnes of cargo.

Residents complain about night flights

Cargo flights have been operating from the airport since July. Some residents of nearby areas said that round-the-clock cargo flights are already causing sleep problems. Luddenham resident Carolyn Wong said she is considering moving with her daughter because of nighttime aircraft noise. She also said there are no new bus routes, rail connections are not ready, and issues with home soundproofing remain unresolved.

Seven passenger airlines, including Qantas, Jetstar, Air New Zealand and Qatar Airways, have already signed up to operate from WSI. Flights to Doha, Singapore and Ho Chi Minh City are also planned.

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