In Japan, Mitsunari Okamoto, the new leader of the Komeito party, said he is ready to cooperate on certain issues with the government of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). At the same time, he stressed that Komeito’s future should be neither an alliance with the LDP nor confrontation with it, The Japan Times reports.

Cooperation depending on policy

Okamoto, 61, a former Goldman Sachs manager and former deputy finance minister, was elected Komeito leader on October 3. In an interview on October 16, he said the party would seek common ground with other political forces. According to him, there are areas where the party’s positions may align with the LDP and areas where they will not.

Komeito ended its 26-year coalition agreement with the LDP in October last year due to deep policy and ideological differences with Takaichi. Ahead of the lower house election in February, Komeito and the more liberal Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan formed the Centrist Reform Alliance, which operated only in the lower house. Voters did not support the new grouping, and attempts at a full merger failed.

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The challenge of expanding support

Last month, 28 lower house lawmakers from the Centrist Reform Alliance who had come from Komeito returned to the party. The party also has 21 representatives in the upper house. However, its ability to expand support beyond its traditional base, the lay Buddhist organization Soka Gakkai, remains uncertain.

According to a Jiji poll conducted on October 9-12, Komeito’s support rate stood at 3.4%. Political journalist Takuya Nishimura believes Okamoto is unlikely to significantly attract young independent voters, although effective work with Soka Gakkai supporters could somewhat improve the party’s ratings.

Okamoto’s first major test will be nationwide elections of local leaders and council members next spring. Komeito has around 3,000 city and town council members, but many of these seats were previously won with the support of local LDP branches, which the party no longer has.

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