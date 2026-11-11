Israel’s new parliament was sworn in on November 10 without a formed government. Following the October 27 election, no political bloc won a majority in the 120-seat Knesset, Baltic News Network reports.

Balance of power in the Knesset

An alliance led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party, which includes far-right and ultra-Orthodox forces, won 53 seats. The centre-right Yashar party of retired general Gadi Eisenkot, together with smaller partners, won 48 seats.

Arab parties opposed to Netanyahu hold 19 seats and could become potential allies of Eisenkot. At the same time, ultra-Orthodox parties said they would not join a government led by him.

Search for a coalition

Eisenkot must form a government by December 6 and may request an extension until December 20. Possible options include a minority government supported by Arab parties, an attempt to reach an agreement with ultra-Orthodox forces, or a national unity government with Netanyahu.

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A potential coalition involving Arab parties could advance one of Eisenkot’s campaign promises: creating a commission to investigate the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023. Arab parties support this idea, while Netanyahu rejects it.

During the ceremony, Israeli President Isaac Herzog called on lawmakers to make every effort to avoid repeat elections and seek compromises. He also said that parliament has a duty to thoroughly investigate the causes of the events of October 7, 2023.

Netanyahu, who remains prime minister during the negotiations, called for the formation of a unity government. He claimed without evidence that fraud had occurred among Arab voters. Representatives of Israel’s Central Elections Committee said they were examining possible violations, but there is currently no evidence of falsifications that could have affected the voting result.

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