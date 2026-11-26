A study involving cohorts from the United Kingdom and China showed that a new approach to defining obesity may identify more people at increased risk of dementia than assessment based on body mass index alone. The work was published on November 25, 2026, in the journal Neurology, News-Medical reports.

What the new approach takes into account

Body mass index is determined using height and weight. The European Association for the Study of Obesity framework, in addition to this indicator, takes into account fat distribution based on the waist-to-height ratio, as well as obesity-related conditions, including high blood pressure and diabetes.

Researchers analyzed data from 6,542 participants in the United Kingdom, with an average age of 65 years, who were followed for an average of 12 years, and 12,402 participants in China, with an average age of 58 years and an average follow-up period of eight years.

Under the new criteria, more than 80% of people classified as overweight by body mass index were classified as having obesity. In the UK cohort, the share of people with obesity increased from 29% to 67%, while in the Chinese cohort it rose from 12% to 37%.

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Association with dementia and mortality

The incidence of dementia among people with obesity was about eight cases per 1,000 person-years in the UK cohort and about 12 cases in the Chinese cohort. Among participants with overweight, the figures were approximately three and seven cases, respectively.

After accounting for age, sex, physical activity, and other factors, people with obesity under the new system in the pooled data from the two cohorts had a 93% higher likelihood of developing dementia than participants with normal body weight and no accompanying conditions. Among Chinese participants, obesity was also associated with a 30% higher likelihood of death during follow-up.

Participants with overweight had a 39% lower likelihood of developing dementia and a 68% lower likelihood of death compared with people with normal body weight. The authors stressed that the study identified a statistical association and did not prove that obesity causes dementia or death, or that overweight protects against them.

A limitation of the work is that obesity indicators were assessed only at the start of the study, so subsequent changes were not taken into account.

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