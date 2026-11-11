A new study published in the journal Nature suggests that an alternative approach to defining obesity could change the diagnosis for millions of people: some who are currently diagnosed with it based on body mass index may not have it, and vice versa. This was reported by STAT News.

Limitations of body mass index

Body mass index, or BMI, is widely used to assess obesity. It influences, among other things, regulatory decisions, insurance coverage, and patients’ eligibility for certain types of medical treatment.

At the same time, BMI is a generalized measure and does not take into account other health problems and differences in body composition, including the distribution of fat tissue.

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Distinguishing between preclinical and clinical obesity

The study is linked to an effort to create a different diagnostic system. Last year, a commission of The Lancet journal proposed an approach that would identify people whose health is already suffering because of weight, as well as those who have a higher likelihood of severe consequences in the future.

The proposed model provides for distinguishing between preclinical and clinical obesity. Its supporters believe that this approach can make medical care more precise, although it also raises new questions about treating patients.

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