The government of the Australian state of New South Wales plans to propose restoring paper-based NAPLAN writing tests for students in Years 5, 7 and 9 from 2028. The initiative is to be considered at a nationwide meeting of education ministers, ABC News reports.

Currently, only Year 3 students take the writing test on paper, while older students complete it on computers. Reading, mathematics, spelling, grammar and punctuation tests are conducted online for all year levels.

Arguments of the state government

New South Wales Deputy Premier and Education Minister Prue Car said the latest results showed a nationwide decline in writing skills. According to her, the prolonged use of technology in schools affects learning, while developing strong foundational writing skills is important for students’ long-term success.

NAPLAN was moved online in 2018 to assess knowledge more accurately and provide results faster. Implementing New South Wales’ proposal requires support from the Australian government, states and territories.

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Researchers’ position

University of Sydney Associate Professor Marian Vidal-Fernandez supported the return of paper tests. She noted that most work in primary school is still done by hand, so assessment in a similar format may be more useful for the average student. According to her, studies in Portugal and the United States showed lower results when the same children moved from handwritten tests to computer-based ones.

Edith Cowan University Associate Professor Anabela Malpique, who researches writing instruction, also supported the initiative. She stressed the importance of handwriting for learning and memory. Both researchers said that students with learning difficulties and additional needs should be provided with accommodations.

Malpique added that the transition would be easier in primary schools, where handwriting remains the main way of working. In secondary school, the change would require more careful planning, as students use computers more often. Her survey of primary school teachers showed that keyboard skills receive an average of nine minutes of instruction per week, compared with 31 minutes for handwriting.

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