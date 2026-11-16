New South Wales delays anti-underquoting rules — The Guardian

In the Australian state of New South Wales, the government has suspended for up to a year the introduction of new rules for real estate agents aimed at combating the underquoting of advertised home prices. The changes were due to take effect on Tuesday, but state Premier Chris Minns intervened at the last minute after appeals from real estate agents in his Sydney electorate of Kogarah, The Guardian reports.

What restrictions were planned

The rules adopted in June would have prohibited agents from lowering a property's advertised price below a written offer from a buyer that the seller had previously rejected. Violations would have carried a fine of up to A$110,000 or three times the agent's commission, whichever amount was greater.

Minns acknowledged that amid a falling market, the provision could have unintended consequences. He said sellers and agents were not to blame for declining property values, while the legislation, in his view, intuitively assumed that prices would keep rising. According to Cotality, Sydney home values have fallen 10.1% from their 2026 peak.

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The minister's position

New South Wales Minister for Fair Trading and Corrections Anoulack Chanthivong said the rules had been adopted under different economic conditions and in a different housing market. He said the changes were intended to protect buyers from misleading practices and make the market more transparent for buyers and sellers.

At the same time, the minister said authorities did not want rules designed to protect buyers to inadvertently make it harder for them to purchase a home. New South Wales' reforms were modelled on Victoria's laws, where sellers must disclose the reserve price at least one week before a sale and agents must publish sale prices after a transaction is completed.

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