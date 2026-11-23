In China, a new law is pushing minority languages out of schools and kindergartens, Der Spiegel reports. According to the publication, this policy threatens the survival of the Tibetan language.

Tibetan language in schools

The photo caption refers to schoolchildren in Lhasa, the Tibet Autonomous Region, attending a Tibetan language lesson. It states that China’s new law threatens the survival of this language.

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Der Spiegel’s report was prepared in the Chinese provinces of Gansu and Qinghai. It describes the displacement of minority languages from the educational environment, including schools and kindergartens.

Language conflicts in families

The publication also describes language conflicts within families. According to its information, one mother spoke Tibetan, while her young daughter reproached her in Mandarin Chinese. Der Spiegel notes that such situations now often occur in China.

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