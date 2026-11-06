Three newly elected Democratic members of the US House of Representatives called on Israel to immediately release Palestinian journalist and political analyst Abed Abu Shehadeh, who was detained in Jaffa, Israel. In a joint letter to Israel’s ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, Brad Lander of New York, Daniel Biss of Illinois and Scott Wiener of California expressed concern over press freedom and democratic rights, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Suspected contact with a foreign agent

Abu Shehadeh, an Israeli citizen, was detained this week at his home in Jaffa on suspicion of contact with a foreign agent. According to the letter, about 15 masked officers from the Israeli police and Shin Bet security service entered his home on election night. They conducted a search and took the journalist into custody.

A court extended Abu Shehadeh’s detention until Sunday. The decision was based on classified evidence that was not provided to his lawyers.

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Questions over an interview

The lawmakers said the detention was likely connected to an interview Abu Shehadeh conducted with former Israeli lawmaker Azmi Bishara. They cited statements from the journalist’s lawyers saying that investigators had asked during interrogations about a recent podcast interview with Bishara. Abu Shehadeh had previously interviewed him without any consequences.

The letter’s authors stressed that interviewing political figures, including controversial ones, is fundamental to journalistic work in a free society. They called on Israeli authorities either to immediately release Abu Shehadeh or, if charges are brought, provide his representatives with the evidence and ensure an open trial with all due process guarantees.

The letter also calls for an end to the interrogation and persecution of journalists for conducting interviews and covering events. Abu Shehadeh is a member of the editorial board of Arab48, hosts the Arabic-language news podcast Al-Midan, has contributed to Al Jazeera and +972 Magazine, and is the elected head of the Islamic Council of Jaffa.

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