New Zealand light heavyweight fighter Navajo Stirling knocked out former UFC champion Jiří Procházka in the second round of the UFC event in Qatar. BBC Sport reports that the 29-year-old Stirling extended his unbeaten run by claiming the 12th victory of his career.

Fourth knockout in 2026

At the start of the bout, Stirling targeted Procházka's legs with kicks. In the second round, the New Zealander evaded his opponent's strike and countered with an accurate right hook.

The Czech fighter fell to the canvas. After another ground strike from Stirling, the referee stopped the contest. The victory was the New Zealander's fourth in a row in 2026, with all four fights ending by knockout.

After the fight, the 34-year-old Procházka acknowledged that Stirling was stronger that evening. The Czech has 32 wins in 40 professional bouts.

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Title fight prospects

A convincing victory over Procházka could bring Stirling closer to a light heavyweight title fight. However, the division's current champion is his training partner Carlos Ulberg: both train at the same gym in New Zealand.

Ulberg defeated Procházka in a title fight in April but has not competed since due to an anterior cruciate ligament tear sustained during that bout.

On the preliminary card, Irishman John Mitchell knocked out Briton Shoaib Yousaf with a knee strike in the first round of his UFC debut. The fighters agreed to the bout only four days before the event. American former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega also announced his retirement after losing to Dan Hooker.

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