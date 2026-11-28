New Zealand alpine skier Alice Robinson won the women’s World Cup giant slalom in Killington, Vermont, United States, on November 28. She beat American Mikaela Shiffrin by 0.11 seconds, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Robinson’s eighth victory

Another American, Paula Moltzan, finished third, 0.54 seconds behind the winner. The race took place in difficult weather conditions, with wind, rain and fog. For the 24-year-old Robinson, this success was the eighth of her career and her first since winning the super-G in St. Moritz, Switzerland, in December 2025.

After the competition, Robinson said she had felt confident before the start but was not sure whether she was ready to win this season. She called this race the toughest of her career because of the weather conditions.

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Shiffrin loses her advantage

Shiffrin was the fastest in the first run, leading Robinson by 0.39 seconds. In the second run, the American recorded only the 23rd-best result, while Robinson was 12th, allowing the New Zealander to move ahead on aggregate after two runs. At the same time, it was Shiffrin’s first podium of the season.

Germany’s Jana Fritz posted the best result in the second run, while Italian athlete Sophie Matthieu was second. They ultimately finished sixth and eighth respectively. Lara Colturi, an Italian by origin who competes for Albania, finished 10th and retained the overall lead after four races. The men’s super-G scheduled in Colorado was cancelled because of the weather.

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