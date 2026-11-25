In Nigeria, Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals was valued at $48 billion following a $1.6 billion initial public offering. The company’s listing on the Lagos stock exchange is tentatively scheduled for December 1.

As OilPrice reports, after going public, the Dangote refinery could become the publicly listed company with the highest market value and a primary listing in Africa. According to Bloomberg estimates, its valuation will exceed the market capitalization of Johannesburg-listed Capitec Ltd and Gold Fields Ltd, which stands at about $30 billion each.

Investor interest

The IPO of a minority stake in Dangote Petroleum Refinery in Nigeria was completed at the end of October. Investors from 120 countries, including all 54 African states, submitted applications to purchase shares. The applications are currently being reviewed, and the next stage is expected to be the SEC regulator’s consideration of the share allocation procedure.

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The company could raise up to $2.1 billion if it exercises the option for an additional share offering. The article notes that this is likely given the record interest in the offering.

Plans to expand the plant

The funds raised are planned to be directed toward a $14 billion program. It предусматривает increasing oil processing capacity from nearly 700,000 barrels per day to 1.4 million barrels per day by 2029.

Aliko Dangote aims to attract 10 million retail investors as part of a campaign called an IPO for the people. The minimum subscription is 10 shares, which, he said, should give ordinary Nigerians and Africans an opportunity to acquire a stake in the enterprise.

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