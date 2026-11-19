The Sitra oil refinery in Bahrain, which, according to Bapco Energies chief executive Mark Thomas, has been struck by Iran six times since the start of the regional war in late February, is operating at more than 80% capacity. The facility can process 415,000 barrels of oil per day and, according to Thomas’s estimate, will reach full capacity by the end of the year, The National reports.

Thomas said the refinery is close to returning to its design capacity. The final stage of recovery is the launch of secondary processing units, including hydrocracking, which are commissioned after crude processing and distillation units.

Fuel supplies in the region

Before the war, about 85% of the refinery’s output was exported through the Strait of Hormuz. Now, around 80% of the fuel produced remains in the Persian Gulf countries, where damage to other refining facilities has caused fuel shortages. Bapco supplies jet fuel to Qatar and the UAE, diesel fuel to Iraq, and also sells fuel to Saudi Arabia.

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The company is still forced to transport oil distillate and liquefied petroleum gas, for which there are no buyers in the Gulf countries, through the Strait of Hormuz. According to Thomas, freight rates for shipments have increased fourfold, while insurance for one vessel for an approximately eight-hour transit costs $17 million.

Nuclear plans and LNG

Bapco Energies is also preparing to develop small modular nuclear reactors in Bahrain. The company is considering the role of the main investor and a potential operator. Thomas said that a civil nuclear cooperation agreement with the United States, known as a 123 agreement, is at the final stage. According to him, there will be no project facilities at the site by 2035.

The war has also delayed Bahrain’s plans to import liquefied natural gas (LNG). Demand fell sharply after strikes on Aluminium Bahrain, Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company and an iron producer. Bapco expects demand to return to pre-war plans in 2028 or 2029.

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