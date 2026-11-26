Nvidia has instructed its manufacturing partners to stop shipping servers to four Southeast Asian countries. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia on November 26, 2026. The article cites a Reuters report referring to the Financial Times and three people familiar with the matter.

What is known about the shipments

The names of the four countries were not specified in the available report. The manufacturing partners to whom Nvidia allegedly gave the instruction were also not named. The text refers to servers, with no other characteristics of the shipments provided.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Information has not been independently confirmed

Reuters said it was unable to immediately independently verify the Financial Times information. Therefore, the data on the suspension of shipments remains a Financial Times report relayed by Reuters and Channel NewsAsia, rather than a fact independently confirmed by Reuters.

The Channel NewsAsia publication is dated November 26, 2026, at 13:09 in the UTC+8 time zone.

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