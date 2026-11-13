South Korean Minister of Science and ICT Bae Kyung-hoon said that Nvidia has confirmed its intention to fulfill its previously announced commitment to supply the country with 260,000 advanced graphics processing units. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters.

Confirmation of the commitment

According to Bae Kyung-hoon, the agreement remains in force despite the resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The minister announced the company’s confirmation in a post on the social network X.

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As noted in the report, Nvidia agreed to supply 260,000 graphics processing units last year. The agreement was reached during Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings, when Jensen Huang visited South Korea.

Joint AI projects

South Korea and Nvidia will also continue work on several joint projects. They include combining Korean-made artificial intelligence chips with Nvidia’s platform, creating infrastructure for AI computing, as well as joint research and the development of specialists in the field of physical artificial intelligence.

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