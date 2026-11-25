American chipmaker Nvidia plans to settle a years-long legal dispute with shareholders by paying $290 million. The agreement does not provide for the company to admit guilt, Der Spiegel reports.

Lawsuit over the cryptocurrency boom

Investors filed lawsuits against Nvidia in 2018, accusing the company of allegedly misleading them about the importance of its cryptocurrency business for the group’s financial performance. During the cryptocurrency market boom that began in 2017, miners bought Nvidia graphics cards in large quantities to mine digital currencies.

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The plaintiffs argued that the company attributed this revenue to its gaming business, although a significant part of the demand was driven by the cryptocurrency market. At the end of 2018, cryptocurrency prices dropped sharply, demand for graphics cards fell, and Nvidia shares lost substantial value. As a result, investors suffered losses.

Court approval required

The case was also considered by the US Supreme Court in Washington, which ended its review without a ruling on the merits. This cleared the way for a shareholder class-action lawsuit. The compensation agreement still has to be approved by a federal judge.

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