Nvidia has reinstated Jensen Huang as the company’s chief executive officer and president. He will also return to the board of directors, Variety reports. The company said in a statement released on Monday that it had made the relevant decision.

Board of directors’ decision

Nvidia’s board of directors unanimously voted to reinstate Huang after a series of discussions and meetings with him, the statement said. It stated that the board was satisfied with his candor and ability to lead Nvidia.

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National security statement

The company also said that, while making the decision, the board received information from senior U.S. government officials. Based on this information, Nvidia said, the board concluded that Huang’s return poses no risk to national security.

Background of the decision

Variety calls this an unexpected turn in a weeks-long story that, according to the outlet, had previously led to Huang’s resignation. Nvidia subsequently announced his return to the company’s leadership.

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