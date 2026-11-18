U.S.-based Nvidia will provide additional funding to expand two Samsung Electro-Mechanics manufacturing facilities in South Korea. The funds are intended to support increased production of Nvidia computing platforms amid growing global demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure, Korea Herald reports.

Substrates for new GPUs

Samsung Electro-Mechanics, an electronic components manufacturer affiliated with Samsung Electronics, said the cooperation will focus on increasing supplies of advanced substrates for semiconductor packaging. They are intended for Nvidia's next-generation graphics processing units.

The new agreement continues the strategic partnership concluded by the companies a month earlier on the supply of such substrates. During an overnight earnings call, Nvidia also announced new agreements with Samsung Electro-Mechanics and other key partners to secure additional substrate production capacity and expand the capabilities of existing plants.

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Mass production by 2029

Samsung Electro-Mechanics plans to use the funding to establish a full-scale mass-production system by 2029. The companies also intend to extend the partnership to multilayer ceramic capacitors. These components help ensure a stable power supply for processors used in artificial intelligence systems.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics CEO Chang Dok-hyeon said that combining substrate microfabrication technologies and reliable ceramic capacitors will make it possible to supply Nvidia platforms to the global market in a timely manner with high performance and quality.

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