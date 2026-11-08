Nvidia has announced an independent investigation into its founder and CEO Jensen Huang following reports of his close relationship with Megaspeed chief Alice Huang. The Verge reports.

Independent directors will oversee the review

Nvidia's board of directors said it had formed a committee of independent directors. With the assistance of external independent lawyers, it will oversee the investigation.

The company said the review was launched after recent reports that Huang had become the target of a foreign intelligence operation. According to information cited by The Verge, Alice Huang was allegedly recruited by China's Ministry of State Security to spy on Nvidia.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The company sees no signs that secrets were compromised

Nvidia's board of directors said that U.S. national and economic security, as well as the interests of the company and its shareholders, are its priority. At the same time, Nvidia said it had no reason to believe that national security or the company's secrets had been compromised.

The review will cover all available information. Jensen Huang supported the investigation and pledged to cooperate, while the board of directors expressed confidence in him and his management team.

Read us on