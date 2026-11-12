Nvidia has scheduled an all-hands meeting for November 18 — six days after announcing the immediate resignation of former CEO Jensen Huang. The company appointed its chief financial officer, Colette Kress, as interim CEO, Fortune reports.

Meeting after quarterly report

In a message to staff, Nvidia's leadership said employees would learn more about the company's future in the coming days. The all-hands meeting is scheduled for November 18 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

The gathering is planned for the day after Nvidia publishes its third-quarter results. Thus, Wall Street will hear from the company's new leadership before employees have an opportunity to ask questions in an all-hands forum.

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Kress has worked at Nvidia since 2013 and previously held senior finance positions at Cisco and Microsoft. According to Fortune, Nvidia's market value exceeded $5 trillion at its peak and later fell below $4 trillion.

Communications experts' assessments

Annie Scranton, founder of Pace Public Relations, believes that six days is too long for employees to wait in such a situation. In her view, Kress should have held a meeting as early as Monday, even without final answers to all questions.

Amy Cuthbertson, founder of ACA PR, also supported the idea of a more prompt live briefing where staff could ask questions. At the same time, Johan Konst, founder of EUSA PR, called a six-day timeframe for an all-hands meeting acceptable, but stressed that employees should be given an opportunity to ask their first questions much earlier.

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