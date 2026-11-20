After a decline in its share price, Nvidia ceded its market-value position to Google’s parent company, Alphabet, and became the fourth most valuable company in the United States. Shares of the chipmaker were down 3%, while the company’s market capitalization stood at about $3.4 trillion.

Seventh week of decline

Nvidia shares were heading for a seventh consecutive week of declines, the company’s longest losing streak since 2008. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the decline came several days after Nvidia’s first financial report following the resignation of its co-founder Jensen Huang. The report did not ease investor concerns over the company’s leadership and the sustainability of spending on artificial intelligence.

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A new order among technology companies

According to LSEG, Apple, with a market value of $5.08 trillion, remained the most valuable company in the United States. Microsoft ranked second with a capitalization of $3.72 trillion, while Alphabet moved into third place with a valuation of $3.44 trillion. Nvidia’s change in position reflects a shift among investors in the AI sector toward companies that combine substantial investments in artificial intelligence technologies with stable revenue from cloud services and software.

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