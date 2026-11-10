In South Korea, Nvidia and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) plan to release at least 1 million Korean-language data samples for training artificial intelligence systems in 2027. The initiative is intended to help overcome a shortage of high-quality data that researchers say limits the competitiveness of South Korean AI models, Korea Herald reports.

Kim Hyun-woo, head of the joint Nvidia-KAIST laboratory, said the project's goal is to create at least 1 million Korean-language data samples and make them publicly available for training. No exact publication date has been set yet.

Focus on data quality

The laboratory does not plan to develop another foundational AI model; instead, it will focus on creating higher-quality Korean-language datasets and improving methods for training on them. According to Kim, existing Korean-language datasets for evaluating models do not make up for the shortage of high-quality training materials compared with English and Chinese.

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He noted that current datasets are often based on translated texts, while AI-generated Korean-language content may contain unnatural expressions. The laboratory will develop methods to create realistic documents from limited information and then verify them for accuracy, diversity, and duplication. Kim stressed that the initial 1 million samples will not be enough to fully eliminate the language gap.

Five-year collaboration

The joint laboratory operates at KAIST's Kim Jaechul Graduate School of AI in Seoul. Nvidia and KAIST announced its creation in July as Nvidia's first joint laboratory with a university in Asia. The five-year collaboration is valued at $300 million and is dedicated to Korean-language AI and industry applications.

Of this amount, $250 million will be provided in the form of computing resources supplied over five years by Nvidia's Korean cloud partners. The program will also support at least 10 KAIST researchers each year, including through internship opportunities at Nvidia. After creating the Korean-language data base, the laboratory plans to move on to industry-specific datasets and agentic AI capable of carrying out complex tasks with limited human intervention.

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