Nvidia said its quarterly sales doubled compared with the same period a year earlier and exceeded $100 billion for the first time. After the results were released, shares in the chipmaker rose in after-hours trading.

Statement by the interim chief

Nvidia’s interim chief executive, Colette Kress, said the company’s rapid growth continues despite the resignation of its founder, Jensen Huang. In her first public comments since his departure, she said Nvidia’s roadmap was being implemented as planned and that the company’s ambitions had “never been greater.”

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BBC News reports on the financial results and Kress’s statement. Nvidia is a chipmaker, and Huang was one of the most recognizable figures in artificial intelligence.

Offer to return

Earlier on Tuesday, Huang said it would be an honour for him to lead Nvidia again. According to the BBC, he left his post following reports of two alleged extramarital affairs, one of which was allegedly with a person who may have been a Chinese spy. As the BBC notes, the company’s board showed no interest in his return.

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