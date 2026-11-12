Nvidia’s board of directors has hired an external firm to search for potential candidates to replace CEO Jensen Huang. Directors are also considering appointing an interim leader while a permanent CEO is being sought, The Japan Times reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Board discusses Huang’s future

According to the publication’s sources, the board of directors discussed Huang’s future on Wednesday. Earlier, The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed informed people, wrote that the board was preparing to remove the company’s founder from his position. Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The crisis over the company’s next leader intensified after Huang acknowledged an extramarital relationship with Alice Huang, a senior executive in the data center division at a company that is one of Nvidia’s largest clients in Southeast Asia. The New York Times reported that Alice Huang was suspected of working on behalf of the Chinese government.

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Reports of relationships and market reaction

Later, The New York Times, citing people who worked at Nvidia, also reported on Jensen Huang’s relationship with Nvidia Vice President for Healthcare Kimberly Powell. Powell did not immediately comment on the relevant request.

The board of directors must decide whether to remove the founder and the only leader Nvidia has had throughout its history. Keeping Huang in office, according to the report, could increase the attention of lawmakers, investors, customers, and employees to his ties with Alice Huang and possible risks to Nvidia’s trade secrets.

After the reports emerged on Wednesday, Nvidia shares fell 8% in after-hours trading. Alice Huang was an executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed International, created on the basis of a Chinese gaming enterprise. The company was reported to have been under investigation in the United States for several months over possible chip smuggling. Megaspeed and Nvidia denied wrongdoing, while Beijing rejected claims that Alice Huang had spied on Jensen Huang.

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