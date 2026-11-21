Nvidia confirmed that it had hired a recruiting firm to find a successor to founder and former CEO Jensen Huang. The company will consider candidates both within and outside Nvidia, Fortune reports. This was the company’s first earnings conference since Huang’s resignation.

Tasks for the successor

The new leader will inherit one of the world’s most valuable companies by market capitalization and one of the drivers of the artificial intelligence boom. Nvidia has high expectations and faces growing competition and geopolitical challenges.

Robert Kelley, a management professor at Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business, said that the successor to an iconic founder should not try to outdo them. In his view, the new leader should shift the focus to what they are capable of doing for the business.

According to Fortune, Huang is supported by many long-serving Nvidia employees, and some of them are unhappy with his resignation. Three of his relatives also work at the company: his children Spencer and Madison, as well as his son-in-law Nico Caprez, who serves as vice president of global AI infrastructure development.

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Experience of founder transitions

According to a 2024 analysis by consulting firm Spencer Stuart, founders serving as CEOs held the role for an average of 21 years before leaving—nearly three times longer than the average tenure of CEOs at S&P 500 companies, which was 7.4 years. After stepping down as CEO, 45% of founders remained chairs of the boards of directors, compared with 33% among executives who were not founders.

The study also found that 21% of CEOs who replaced founders in 2015–2022 left their positions within two years. For all newly appointed CEOs at S&P 1500 companies during that period, the share of such early departures was 16%.

At the same time, the source also cites successful examples. Brian Niccol, after being appointed CEO of Chipotle Mexican Grill in 2018 to replace founder Steve Ells, helped the chain emerge from a food safety-related crisis, while its revenue doubled during that period. Sundar Pichai, who replaced Google founder Larry Page as CEO in 2015, subsequently led the company through a period of significant revenue growth.

Huang owns 3.6% of Nvidia shares. The company has no shares with enhanced voting rights, so his voting stake corresponds to that holding. Nvidia’s board of directors has effectively ruled out the possibility of his return to the top position, although, according to Fortune, there have been public calls for Huang to return.

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