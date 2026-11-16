In the United States, Nvidia is due to release its quarterly financial report on Tuesday — its first after the sudden resignation of its founder, Jensen Huang. Interim CEO Colette Kress will answer investors’ questions about chip sales to China, cooperation with neocloud companies, and the further strategy of the AI infrastructure manufacturer, CNBC reports.

Kress has served as Nvidia’s chief financial officer since 2013. The board of directors appointed her interim CEO while a successor to Huang is being sought. According to LSEG, analysts expect Nvidia’s quarterly revenue to rise by 91% to $109.1 billion, while earnings per share are forecast at $2.47.

Forecasts and market reaction

Previously, Kress and Huang projected approximately 70% revenue growth in fiscal 2028. During the previous earnings call, Kress described that forecast as limited by supply capabilities. Nvidia shares have been falling for a sixth consecutive week — the longest losing streak since 2012. During this period, the company’s market capitalization has decreased by $1.7 trillion.

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After news of Huang’s resignation, Morgan Stanley analysts cut their estimates for Nvidia data-center sales in 2027 and 2028 by approximately 10%. In its latest report, Nvidia also disclosed supply and production-capacity commitments of $92 billion through the end of the current fiscal year, $87 billion in the fiscal year ending in January 2028, and $88 billion in the year ending in January 2029.

China sales and scrutiny

Additional attention during the report may be paid to sales to China and scrutiny in Washington. The New York Times reported in October that U.S. intelligence agencies had monitored Alice Huang, who was close to Nvidia’s former CEO, viewing her as a possible Chinese intelligence agent. The publication also wrote that she allegedly helped smuggle premium Nvidia chips to China in circumvention of U.S. export controls.

Nvidia denies any diversion of its products and says it has no evidence of such activity. A Megaspeed International representative told CNBC that the company is conducting a thorough internal investigation and that Alice Huang left it in 2025. Senator Ron Wyden and House member Richard Neal are examining U.S. administration decisions on permits to sell Nvidia chips to Chinese companies.

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