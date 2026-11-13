US President Donald Trump was briefed at least twice about the alleged links of Nvidia chief Jensen Huang to a woman whom US intelligence agencies consider a possible Chinese spy, Tagesschau reports, citing The New York Times. Trump himself denied that he had been informed about the matter.

Information from Rubio

According to The New York Times, Trump most recently received the relevant information in May from Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio. The president said on Monday that he had heard nothing about it, although other people, according to him, had. He also said that Huang denies these claims.

The story has prompted demands for clarification in the US Congress. Democrat Seth Moulton told CNN that he had questions about why, after the conversation with Rubio, Trump, in his words, took no action in the field of national security. The congressman suggested that the president’s personal wealth or his stock transactions may have influenced this, stressing that the reasons need to be clarified.

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Nvidia’s ties with the administration

Tagesschau notes that Huang had close relations with Trump and that Nvidia benefited from decisions made by his administration. CNN journalist Phil Mattingly compared the publicly known meetings between the two men with government decisions and pointed to a temporal connection between such contacts and steps important to the company’s business.

The Joe Biden administration significantly restricted exports of high-performance chips to China. Gautam Mukunda, a lecturer at the Yale School of Management, told Bloomberg that, in his view, Nvidia used its lobbying capabilities and influence on the Trump administration, including a $25 million donation to Trump’s ballroom, to secure non-enforcement of export control laws.

At Trump’s behest, the US government has for more than a year received at least 15% of revenue from sales to China of a certain Nvidia chip. The president also owns shares in the company: this year, Nvidia securities were purchased for him five times in amounts ranging from at least $100,000 to $5 million. Some Republicans are also demanding clarification, while two Democratic senators demanded that the administration preserve documents for possible investigations.

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