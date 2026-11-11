In South Korea, the contracts between members of the K-pop group NewJeans and the label ADOR did not contain some safeguards for underage performers provided for by a government template, according to The New York Times. NME reports this, citing The New York Times publication.

The NewJeans members signed the agreements when they were between 14 and 17 years old. According to the outlet, the documents prohibited them from entering inappropriate romantic relationships and displaying insincere attitudes.

Safeguards for minors

As The New York Times reported, the contracts lacked a provision from the government template that prohibits a label from requiring an underage artist to expose themselves excessively or engage in overly sexualized self-expression. The documents also allegedly lacked guarantees of the basic rights of underage artists, including the right to physical and mental health, education, personal rights, sleep, rest, and freedom of choice.

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HYBE representatives told The New York Times that the company consistently complies with child protection laws and provides safe conditions for artists who have signed contracts with it. HYBE also stressed that its agreements are lawful and are intended to protect performers' safety and well-being. The company added that it does not recommend cosmetic surgery or procedures against a person's wishes.

Contract until 2029

According to The New York Times, the group members have a contract until 2029. After it expires, the label will be able to continue using and licensing their likenesses under the terms of the agreement. The singers will receive payments but will not be able to control the use of their faces and voices, including for voice clones or chatbots created using artificial intelligence.

In October 2025, the Seoul Central District Court rejected NewJeans' appeal to terminate its contract with ADOR in order to pursue independent activities. After that, the members must work exclusively with ADOR until 2029.

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