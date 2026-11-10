South Korean shooter Oh Se-hee won a silver medal at the 2026 International Shooting Sport Federation World Championship in Doha, Qatar. Second place in the women’s 50m rifle three positions event also earned South Korea a quota place for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, Korea Herald reports.

Final showdown

In the final at the Lusail shooting range, Oh Se-hee scored 357.7 points. Serbia’s Aleksandra Stojadinovic won gold with 358.4 points, while Japan’s Misaki Nobata took bronze with 348.2 points.

Before the final shot, the Korean shooter held a 0.6-point lead over Stojadinovic and scored 349.0 points. She needed to score at least 9.5 points to win, but her final shot was rated at 8.7 points. As a result, she lost to the Serbian athlete by 0.7 points.

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“I aimed for too long because I was nervous,” Oh Se-hee said, commenting on her final shot. At the same time, the athlete said she was happy to win silver at an important tournament where Olympic quota places were at stake.

Quota for South Korea

Oh Se-hee reached the final in fourth place in qualification, scoring 591 points, including 32 inner tens. Her compatriot Lim Ha-na also advanced to the final after scoring 591 points and 29 inner tens in qualification, but finished sixth with 314.4 points.

At the World Championship, Olympic quota places are awarded to the countries of athletes who finish in the top three in individual events. However, shooters who secure such quota places must still pass national selection to make the team for the Los Angeles Games. Oh Se-hee became the second South Korean representative at this championship to secure a quota place for the country: earlier, Ban Hyo-jin won the women’s 10m air rifle event.

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