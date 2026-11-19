A convoy of 10 trucks from the UAE arrived in Gaza through the Rafah border crossing, delivering tents to shelter up to 50,000 Palestinians. The National reported this, citing the state news agency Wam.

Assistance ahead of winter

The tents were sent by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation. The aid is intended for people facing winter in Gaza.

Last week, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, ordered the tents to be sent in cooperation with the Gallant Knight 3 humanitarian campaign, launched in 2023.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous shipments

As part of the Gallant Knight 3 campaign, more than 136,000 tonnes of aid worth $4.16 billion have been delivered to Gaza by air, land and sea.

Also on Tuesday, the UAE delivered 216 tonnes of winter aid to Gaza, including clothing, tents, essential items and food. The cargo was transported in three convoys of 35 trucks that arrived from Egypt through Rafah.

Read us on