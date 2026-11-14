UAE President Sheikh Mohamed received Mozambican President Daniel Chapo in Abu Dhabi. During the working visit, the sides signed memorandums on cooperation in energy and tourism.

Talks on economic partnership

The documents were signed by UAE Minister of State Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan and Mozambique’s Minister of Economy Basílio Zefanias Muhate, The National reports.

The presidents also discussed bilateral relations in investment, renewable energy, food security and agriculture. One of the main topics was negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two states.

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Sheikh Mohamed and Chapo expressed hope that the future agreement would deepen economic ties between the public and private sectors of the UAE and Mozambique.

Cooperation with Africa and water conference

The UAE president described trade and investment partnerships with African countries as a strategic priority for the Emirates. He also expressed hope for the expansion and diversification of bilateral ties with Mozambique.

The sides separately discussed the UN Water Conference, which the UAE will host in December. The presidents considered the importance of this event for international efforts to address water challenges and find sustainable solutions for future generations.

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