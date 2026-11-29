The United Arab Emirates has adopted a federal decree-law that simplifies operations on the mainland for financial institutions and companies from financial free zones. Companies licensed in such zones will be able to operate outside them provided they obtain the necessary regulatory approvals and meet the established requirements, The National reports.

Operations without a physical presence

The new law clarifies the rules under which financial free zones operate and expands opportunities for companies to operate simultaneously across different UAE jurisdictions. The government media office said the changes are intended to give investors and businesses a clearer understanding of the legislation, facilitate compliance with legal requirements and strengthen confidence in conducting operations.

Under certain conditions, companies from financial free zones may be allowed to operate on the UAE mainland without establishing a physical presence there. The law also provides for international and regional companies inside and outside the country to use the services of regional treasury centres.

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Dirham transactions

The document is intended to strengthen the integration of financial institutions on the UAE mainland and in free zones, including with regard to securities offerings, listings and trading across the two markets. At the same time, free zones retain their separate legal and regulatory regimes.

Fintech companies established or licensed in financial free zones will be able to execute client transactions and settle them in UAE dirhams through specially designated accounts at banks licensed by the UAE Central Bank. Such accounts will be used to hold client funds, process payments and return money in accordance with the central bank's requirements.

Banks licensed in financial free zones may also be allowed to conduct dirham transactions and accept deposits from clients on the UAE mainland for the needs of regional treasury centres. This will depend on a separate regulatory decision.

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