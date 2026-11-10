The UAE and dozens of other countries signed a declaration in France aimed at protecting children from untested artificial intelligence models. The Children First Declaration initiative was promoted by French President Emmanuel Macron during the Paris Peace Forum, The National reports.

According to Macron, the countries agreed that no artificial intelligence system should reach children without prior testing, assessment and authorization for use. The French president called the declaration a significant step forward.

Five areas of work

Other signatories to the declaration include Australia, Egypt, South Africa, Spain, Germany and the UN. Participants committed to step up work in five areas: healthcare, nutrition, education, protection and the psychosocial well-being of children in the digital age. They plan to achieve concrete results by 2045.

The announcement was made ahead of the Child Summit convened by the Paris Peace Forum. The summit is intended to provide artificial intelligence stakeholders with indicators and best practices, as well as create a public-private cooperation platform, the Action Hub for Children.

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Funding for research

Developers OpenAI and Anthropic, together with leading AI safety organizations, pledged to allocate €8 million, or $8.9 million, for research and tools to study the interaction between artificial intelligence and child development.

Philippe Étienne, president of the Paris Peace Forum, said the initiative aims to protect children from technology-related risks, including AI, by providing researchers with resources to study the impact of such technologies on child development and to shape evidence-based policy.

Earlier, France, Spain, Kenya and Australia launched a coalition for children's rights during the UN General Assembly in New York. It was supported by 26 countries and the UN.

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