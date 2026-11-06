Law enforcement officers in the United Arab Emirates and Iraq prevented the import of 200,000 Captagon pills and more than 30 kg of narcotic substances into Ras Al Khaimah. During the operation, 20 suspects allegedly linked to an international smuggling network were detained, The National reports.

Joint operation

The operation involved the UAE National Anti-Narcotics Agency, Ras Al Khaimah Police, Iraq’s General Directorate for Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances, and federal prosecution authorities.

According to the Iraqi side, investigators collected, analysed and shared intelligence with their colleagues in the UAE. This helped intercept the drug shipment, detain several suspects with narcotic substances, and arrest the rest during separate raids.

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The network’s alleged plan

According to law enforcement authorities, those detained include people from Arab, African and Asian countries. They are suspected of planning to bring drugs into the UAE through a border area in Ras Al Khaimah for subsequent distribution in the country.

The seized substances included cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, hashish and the synthetic drug Spice. Iraqi authorities stressed that combating drug trafficking requires international cooperation, including information-sharing and coordination between agencies to track criminal networks and block smuggling routes.

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