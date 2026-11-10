UAE postpones five-vehicle limit per resident — The National

The UAE Ministry of Interior has postponed the introduction of a restriction under which one resident could register no more than five vehicles. The decision was made after gathering public opinion, The National reports.

Planned restrictions

The limit was part of changes to traffic regulations that were due to take effect at the beginning of 2027. The proposed rules provided for a maximum of five cars registered to one person. Fees were also planned for those registering or renewing the registration of vehicles beyond the initial limit of two cars.

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Review of the rules

The ministry said the postponement would remain in effect until the review and approval of the relevant regulatory requirements are completed. The review is expected to take into account the rights of car owners, the needs of families and investors, as well as the specifics of using classic, rare and luxury vehicles.

At the same time, other changes announced under UAE Cabinet Resolution No. 174 of 2026 remain unchanged. These include limiting the duration of driving to nine hours during any 24-hour period and setting the minimum age at 15 to obtain a permit to operate an electric scooter.

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