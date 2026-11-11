UAE authorities have lifted the suspension on issuing new visas to Ugandan citizens, introduced in June due to an Ebola virus outbreak. Holders of Ugandan passports are allowed to enter the Emirates provided that at least 21 days have passed since they left Uganda, The National reports.

Restrictions remain for two countries

The updated rules were announced by the UAE’s National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security.

The suspension of new visa issuance remains in place for the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan due to the epidemiological situation in those countries. The restrictions also apply to passengers transiting through the UAE if, before arrival, they have not spent more than 21 days outside Uganda, the DRC or South Sudan.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Exceptions for certain categories

Ugandan students enrolled in UAE educational institutions before June 2026, as well as their family members, will be allowed to enter. Administrative staff of the Ugandan embassy holding ordinary passports and their family members will also be able to arrive in the country.

Holders of Ugandan diplomatic and special passports will be able to enter under medical procedures established for exempt categories, in coordination with the relevant authorities. Humanitarian and medical cases will be considered individually. Persons travelling to the UAE for treatment must submit approved medical reports stating the diagnosis, the name of the medical institution and the planned treatment start date.

UAE authorities said they would continue to monitor the epidemiological situation and update precautionary measures as necessary in accordance with risk assessments.

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