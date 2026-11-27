The UAE has issued digital government bonds denominated in dirhams for the first time, worth 180 million dirhams, or about $49 million. The issue was carried out by the country’s Ministry of Finance under the sovereign treasury bond programme, The National reports.

The digital bonds have a two-year maturity, with a yield to maturity of 4.98% per year. The issue was conducted through Euroclear’s digital financial market infrastructure, and the securities were listed on Nasdaq Dubai.

Bonds on the blockchain

Digital treasury bonds are government debt securities represented on a blockchain or another distributed ledger technology. Such instruments use digital tokens and shared ledgers for issuance, trading and settlement.

The Ministry of Finance said digital infrastructure was used for issuance and settlement while maintaining integration with traditional distribution and settlement systems. Minister of State for Financial Affairs Mohamed Al Hussaini called the transaction an important stage in the development of the domestic debt instruments market.

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Distribution among banks

Standard Chartered, Citi and Emirates NBD participated in the issue. The bonds were distributed equally among six primary dealers: First Abu Dhabi Bank, Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Mashreq Bank, HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank.

Hamed Ali, chief executive of Dubai Financial Market and Nasdaq Dubai, said the listing demonstrates the possibility of directly combining digital issuance and settlement with existing exchange infrastructure. According to him, investors gain the transparency and access to the secondary market characteristic of listed sovereign instruments.

The ministry also reported that the total volume of issues at the November auction of treasury bonds and sukuk amounted to 920 million dirhams, while bids totalled 3.04 billion dirhams. This volume included sukuk worth 550 million dirhams maturing in September 2031 and a new issue of conventional bonds worth 370 million dirhams maturing in November 2028.

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