The UAE National Guard Coast Guard evacuated 22 people after a fire broke out aboard a cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman. All those on board were citizens of Arab countries and were safely removed from the vessel.

Crew evacuation

The National reported on the operation, citing the state news agency Wam. The National Guard said the operation reflects its ongoing efforts to protect lives at sea and maintain maritime security in the region.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Heavy shipping traffic

The Gulf of Oman is an important route for regional and international trade. Due to heavy vessel traffic, a prompt response to emergencies is important for the safety of ships and their crews.

In October, the UAE National Guard also evacuated 22 citizens of Asian countries from an oil tanker where a fire broke out in the Arabian Gulf. All evacuees were provided with first aid, and their condition was assessed as stable.

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